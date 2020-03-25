LETTERS: Who do you trust to speak for Saanich residents?

In regards to the Saanich homeowner who created a petition to abolish unrelated occupancy limits, I have no trust in this public hearing and any Change.org petition.

Can I trust that any of the Change.org petition has only captured residents of Saanich?

Can I trust that the public hearing will not be stacked by non-residents of Saanich or landlords looking for an extra $500 per room? They would drown out the voices of those whom already know what the effect will be if council increases the occupancy numbers.

Has council already decided that there will be a change? Then why the public hearing? Can I trust that the councillors will start governing the municipality rather than implementing their individual agendas?

In a Saanich News article on Jan. 22, Coun. Zac de Vries noted that those against the idea blamed parking, excess garbage and noise issues – but de Vries feels these “genuine issues” can be addressed through other bylaws and enforcement.

What, you want us to call the bylaw office everyday? Increasing occupancy will continue to erode our neighbourhood.

Can I trust that council will understand why there is a division in Saanich? We are pushing back to save our neighbourhoods. Secondary suites, cottage suites, bylaws designed to pit neighbours against neighbours, councillors with a single agenda.

I do not want our neighbourhood homes becoming apartment blocks. Are these places just another form of Airbnb? Who speaks for us?

Barrie Szekely

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Wildlife abounds on the shores of Cadboro Bay

Just Posted

Saanich Peninsula doctors dial up telehealth care

Patient visits at Shoreline Medical Services now happen online or over phone

Newspaper delivery methods change to avoid the spread of COVID-19

The goal is to make things ‘safer and easier,’ circulation manager says

How Greater Victoria’s non-profit sector is handling the pandemic

Organizations shift programs to phone, online

Swiftsure International Yacht Race cancelled in light of COVID-19

Committee shifts focus to next year’s race

COVID-19 curbs Sidney Taxi until further notice

Reduced demand results in company suspending operations

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

Island distillery switches production to sanitizers

Oyster River operation Shelter Point expects double shifts in the weeks, months ahead

Island business owner starts #SocialDistanceChallenge during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo’s Jeff Benvin wants to see people social distance in creative ways

Hearts of Vancouver Island campaign spreading message of love and unity

‘It’s all about community and bringing people together’

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

Staff at Jolly Giant Childcare manage to snap picture of suspect in flight

Most Read