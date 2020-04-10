LETTERS: Windsor Park tennis courts shouldn’t be a casualty of COVID-19

Are there any other tennis buffs who think that locking up Windsor Park courts is a little bit over the top?

In regular times, we often see couples hitting balls back and forth, the same couples you might see walking together in the neighbourhood, observing all the niceties of physical distancing.

And yet, now they cannot be trusted in a wide-open space, generally 20 yards from each other and the nearest court, to get some much-needed exercise?

I completely understand the need to shut down the playground – all those plastic surfaces – but in the courts, gate left open, there are no surfaces to touch.

As for the balls, well, these are often people who hold hands while they walk, and the experts tell us that if there is a concern, use new balls.

So what is the worry? The Windsor courts have never been a spot for social gathering, and are even less so now.

Let us apply common sense, and open the courts.

Alec Allison

Oak Bay