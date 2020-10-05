Looking at the OCP through a climate lens

Everyone who is confused about climate change should seek reliable information, reader says

Re: OCP must address reality over climate (Letters, Oct. 1)

First, I must remind your readers that anthropogenic climate change is a scientifically established reality and the most critical existential threat that Sooke and the rest of the world currently face. So the term climate emergency is appropriate.

Letter-writer Andy Neimers points out some serious issues the OCP consultation process should address.

Mr. Neimer’s concerns about subdivisions, development, land use and transportation are standard elements of town planning and will be investigated thoroughly.

What Mr. Neimers does not realize is that all of these issues, and more, will not be obscured by addressing them through a climate lens, but will actually be clarified and refined. We will end up with a better OCP.

I should also mention that Mr. Neimers is attempting to propagate some long-debunked fallacies about climate change.

Although the sun-spot phenomena he mentions are scientific realities, the IPCC and scientific consensus relegate their effects to be no more than 0.1 per cent of the cause of (or solution to) climate change.

Regarding carbon sequestration by Boreal forests, we know that forests both absorb and emit carbon dioxide. Mature forests tend to be carbon neutral. In fact, in recent years, Canada’s managed forests have been a net carbon source rather than a sink.

But even in good times when our forests act as a sink, the atmosphere is a global commons, and the carbon emitted in Canada doesn’t just hang around waiting for a Canadian tree. Atmospheric transport and mixing spread the world’s climate disruptions. There is no get-out-of-jail card.

Everyone who is confused about climate change should seek reliable information. I recommend Climate Change: A Wicked Problem by Frank Incropera.

Kief Elliott

Sooke

ALSO READ: Environmentalists can’t put facts together


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Company’s COVID measures fall short
Next story
Why on earth are homeless here?

Just Posted

Very Good Butchers team up with Pamela Anderson Foundation to support plant-based eating

Anderson calls the partnership ‘romantic activism’ that combines ‘sexy and compassionate’ businesses

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Oak Bay seeks proposals for marina use

A three-part look at the history of Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head

Growth of Victoria’s bike lane network continues from downtown heart

City staff work toward a full buildout of 32-kilometre network by 2022

Ground breaks on Esquimalt Gorge Park upgrades

Cherry tree forest, pavilion among the purchases with $17-million McLoughlin Amenity Funds

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

RCMP searching for missing Duncan man

Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey, 23, last seen Oct. 4

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

North Island First Nations offering harm reduction for severe alcoholism

The Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program aims to help chronic alcoholics recover their lives

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read