(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

CEO: Malahat commute could take two hours in 2038, Island rail part of the solution

LETTER: Island Corridor Foundation CEO Stevenson confident in survey results

Re: ‘Time to move on from impossible dream’ (Your Letters, PQB News, Nov. 25)

In a recent letter to the editor, John O’Brien suggest that we move on from the “impossible Vancouver Island rail dream.”

In his view the recent survey conducted by the Island Corridor Foundation (ICF) was not well publicized, resulting in a low return rate and that those that responded had a vested interest in the corridor or were friends of the ICF.

The survey was widely publicized across multiple social media platforms, advertised in print and electronic newspapers, and it was even picked up as a news story in the same paper Mr. O’Brien chose to send his letter. The survey garnered close to 3,000 responses, well above the required 1,000 needed to provide a statistical margin of error of 3 per cent.

We are very confident that the survey reflects the views of Islanders and 89 per cent of Islanders said they would support rail if it met their needs. The fact that this does not agree with Mr. O’Brien’s personal view does not make it a “wishful belief statement” nor does it make it invalid.

READ MORE: Rail survey finds strong support for revitalized service on Vancouver Island

READ MORE: LETTER: Time to move on from impossible Vancouver Island rail dream

He notes that $15 million was committed to rail in 2012 however that funding was never received and has never been spent. The ICF is a fully self-funded, non-profit charity and receives no money from any level of government.

I am pleased Mr. O’Brien would welcome a modern and efficient rail system as that is exactly what we are working toward. No one at the ICF is “toying with a restart using an old, dilapidated Budd circa 1962 diesel polluting cars.”

Lastly, he would like us to “divest ourselves of this impossible dream and concentrate on essential road improvements.”

We have been concentrating on road improvement for years, and despite those efforts, the province estimates that by the year 2038 it will take two hours and 24 minutes to travel from Mill Bay to Victoria. The growth of motor vehicles on the Island is outpacing population growth.

Putting more vehicles into an already congested and constricted road system is not going to resolve our growing transportation issues it is going to exasperate them.

Larry Stevenson

Chief Executive Officer

Island Corridor Foundation

Letters to the editorParksvillequalicum beachrailwayvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Employee’s kindness a pleasant surprise

Just Posted

View Royal mayor David Screech says he’s proud to be a part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis, as two new buildings near Thetis Lake will have 34 units starting at $375 per month. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Nearly 300 new affordable housing units open in View Royal, Langford

60 rental units start at $375 per month

Crews have been working to install a 25,000-watt solar panel system on the roof of Torquay Elementary School in Saanich since late November. (Photos courtesy of Lisa McPhail)
$60K solar panel installation begins at Saanich elementary school

Panels to reduce Torquay elementary’s footprint, provide learning opportunities, board chair says

Sno’uyutth welcome pole by Butch and Clarence Dick at Oak Bay High when it was installed, November of 2015. The pole is now five years old. (Kris Nichols photo)
Oak Bay quietly marks five years since the Sno’uyutth welcome pole went up

Legacy scholarship keeps rolling

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
Sidney octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry scheduled to swim away next week

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea will release the animal Dec. 15

Two more positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in relation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak sees two new COVID-19 cases

Nine patients and five staff members have tested positive, one person has died

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

The Port McNeill Medical Clinic has announced it will be closing its services due to a lack of support from Island Health. (Port McNeill Medical Clinic Facebook photo)
Port McNeill clinic says lack of Island Health’s support forced them to shutter

“We are wanting regional equality with Port Hardy”

(Black Press file photo)
CEO: Malahat commute could take two hours in 2038, Island rail part of the solution

LETTER: Island Corridor Foundation CEO Stevenson confident in survey results

A mobile app, from a small central Vancouver Island medical software company, gathers a cell phone’s GPS data that can be used for contact tracing when people are exposed to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)
Vancouver Island medical software company creates COVID-19 contact tracing app

Creators of GPS-based app say it could save lives at a critical time in the pandemic

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Most Read