Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announces last year the formation of a poverty reduction committee, chaired by Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore (left) and Dawn Hemingway, chair of social work at University of Northern B.C. The committee has 28 members and started with a budget of $1.2 million. (B.C. government)

Market capitalism a main driver of income inequality, reader writes

Columnist Tom Fletcher logic seems backwards on anti-poverty actions

Re: Poverty reduction plan already in place (BC Views, May 30)

There’s a fatal flaw in Tom Fletcher’s logic on reducing poverty. He suggests that market capitalism is an anti-poverty plan. Perhaps he didn’t realize that market capitalism is one of the main drivers of income inequality. One only needs to look at the increasing disparity between salaries of CEOs and their employees to see that.

Joanna Pettit

Victoria

Previous story
COLUMN: Engaging in your democracy

Just Posted

Pipeline protesters plan 3 rallies for today in Greater Victoria

The first two begin at 11 a.m. in downtown and Sidney, with another scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Langford

Emergency crews respond to reports of a man pinned in Langford

Ambulance, West Shore RCMP on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling

VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay homes and park

Oak Bay firefighter treated and released for smoke inhalation

Seeing double: local artist focuses on twins for charity project

Hudson Wren Portraits securing donations, diverting partial book proceeds to Jeneece Place

McDonald’s holds hiring ‘blitz’ in Saanich

McDonald’s Canada’s annual West Hiring Day looks to hire 1,000 employees in four provinces

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Market capitalism a main driver of income inequality, reader writes

Columnist Tom Fletcher logic seems backwards on anti-poverty actions

Most Read

  • Market capitalism a main driver of income inequality, reader writes

    Columnist Tom Fletcher logic seems backwards on anti-poverty actions