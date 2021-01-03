Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins

MAYOR’S COLUMN: Esquimalt learns to do things differently in 2020

Mayor Barb Desjardins offers best wishes heading into 2021

In 2020 the world as we knew it tilted. COVID-19 took control and changed absolutely everything we did and how we did it.

Before March we watched the news and were sympathetic to China, Italy and areas that had growing illness and deaths.

In March our governments were swift and shut down our travel, transit, work, schools, businesses, borders, gyms and through all this Dr. Bonnie Henry told us to stay calm and be kind. The magnitude of adjustment individuals and groups have had to make cannot be overstated.

But we did it. And we continue to do it.

The magnitude of loss for some, loss of family or friends, loss of livelihood also cannot be overstated, and it too continues. But there is another side to this to keep us going, to realize we have also gained much. Within a smaller community like Esquimalt it is likely easier to come together. We are a community of active social media connections, significant volunteer organizations, and multigenerational families. After the initial shock and closure each of these groups experienced, they began again, they pivoted and are now doing what they always have done which is give for and to community, just doing it differently. 2020 was a year of closure, 2021 is the year of re opening. Just doing it differently.

We are all so much more aware of our impact on each other, our impact on our environment and our economy. We all have the opportunity to start again and do it better. That’s what 2021 will be about and it will be exciting. Best wishes for the holidays to everyone.

Stay well, stay safe and be kind as a great lady has said. We can do this.

Esquimalt

