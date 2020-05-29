Tennis courts reopen with new rules in Saanich’s Rutledge Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Mayor’s message: Saanich restart may look different than other communities

District follows its own necessary path, B.C. Restart Plan in wake of COVID-19 closures

Fred Haynes

Saanich Mayor

The business resumption planning wheels are in motion across Saanich! The District is approaching our restart in a manner following the guidelines set by the province, the provincial health officer, WorkSafeBC, and our internal Occupational Health and Safety requirements. This well-prepared approach will ensure we’re doing all we can to keep our staff and residents safe.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes applauds residents and businesses as the community reopens. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 

Saanich’s restart may look different than that of other communities. Throughout B.C., municipal approaches to closures and service impacts differed, so our restart plans won’t be the same either. Saanich will follow guidance from the province to local governments through B.C.’s Restart Plan. More clarity on the details of this phased approach will be available after the council meeting on June 1, as staff will present a draft framework for council’s consideration and endorsement on that date. I’m pleased to report that as of May 21, some outdoor recreation facilities reopened, including 35 tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, 21 sports courts, as well as the Lambrick Skate Park. As Saanich residents are well aware, outdoor recreation is an important fabric of the community.

Safety first please. Although the recent restrictions in many recreational areas have been lifted, it is imperative that safety remains Saanich’s number one priority. Vigilance in practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding touching one’s face, limiting usage of facilities during busy times, staying home when feeling sick, and refraining from sharing equipment or other items will be key to guarantee we continue to flatten the curve in the “new normal”. Where distancing may be difficult, please do wear your face mask. As we see, the sunny summer months are upon us! I certainly will be taking advantage of the great weather and I hope to see you on the “Goose” soon!

Fred Haynes is Mayor of Saanich

District of Saanich

Tennis courts close due to COVID-19 in Saanich’s Rutledge Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

