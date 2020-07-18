MLA COLUMN: $9B tourism sector not getting the support it needs

Adam Olsen is interim leader for the BC Green Party and MLA for Saanich North and the Islands

MLA Adam Olsen. (BC Green Party)

Adam Olsen

MLA for Saanich North and the Islands

Government needs to treat economic recovery for tourism more like a marathon than a sprint

Over the past few months, I have heard clearly how COVID-19 is devastating the visitor economy (tourism sector) in British Columbia.

I know the provincial government has heard the same messages. I’ve shared documentation from business leaders outlining the desperate situation of the industry in British Columbia and the immediate and long-term needs.

Hotels, restaurants, attractions are shuttered, business owners are on the brink of bankruptcy and hundreds of thousands of workers in the tourism industry are unemployed. For many small tourism businesses, this isn’t just a job but a livelihood, lifestyle and way to raise a family, all of which are currently in jeopardy.

Tourism contributes $8.9 billion to our provincial GDP and employs 161,500 people in every corner of our province, or it did last year.

To-date the provincial government has offered little to the struggling tourism sector and lack a clear vision to revitalize a sustainable visitor economy.

Industry leaders were left off the economic round table, and the pleas to assist tourism operators where they need it most have been ignored.

READ ALSO: B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

The approach of the government so far has been to bolster marketing budgets. So, Destination BC is now running an advertising campaign, targeted to British Columbians, to promote domestic travel within our province.

When you see an ad, it feels really out of touch with what is actually going on. Many people are still hesitant to travel, the industry is full of uncertainty, and it’s difficult to plan trips with so many operations closed and businesses unsure about the future.

As I highlighted in my question to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in Question Period, while British Columbians normally make up around 50 per cent of visitors, we account for less than a third of spending. So even if we double our domestic travel and spending, operators will, at best, only realize half of what they make each year while facing new and additional costs.

The dramatic decrease of travel in 2020 will impact the sector over the next 18-24 months. Through this fall and winter it is likely that up to a quarter of our tourism businesses will close for good.

That is why industry leaders have been imploring the province to support the businesses directly so they can stay in business and keep their workers employed. To provide a balanced approach to recovery that includes supply and demand and supports people first. Without our tourism businesses we have nothing to visit and nothing to market.

In her response to my question, and follow-up questions from the official opposition, the Minister states that she continues to listen to, and work with, leaders in the tourism sector. However, when will the Minister act? When will she invest in keeping businesses solvent, workers employed and families together instead of burning resources on generic marketing campaigns?

For the tourism industry this is not a sprint that can be solved this summer, it’s a marathon that starts with taking steps now and unfortunately, we are falling way behind.

Adam Olsen is interim leader for the BC Green Party and MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Is Oak Bay to good to house the homeless?
Next story
LETTER: Province’s name a relic of our colonial roots

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read