MLA REPORT: Municipal candidates show dedication to community

Adam Olsen is the MLA for Saanich North and the Islands. (Black Press Media file photo)

By Adam Olsen

MLA for Saanich North and the Islands

With the 2022 local government and school district elections in the books, I want to raise my hands in gratitude to all our friends, family and neighbours who courageously put their names on the ballot for our consideration.

Congratulations to all the newly elected and re-elected mayors and councillors in Saanich North and the Islands. I look forward to working with you collaboratively on behalf of all our constituents to improve our communities, protect our environment, nurture positive relationships and advocate on a wide variety of topics such as health care, housing, transportation, education, public safety, ecosystem health and good community governance.

To all the candidates who were not elected, thank you for engaging our democracy, advancing ideas, and challenging the status quo. I deeply appreciate the contribution you have made to encouraging lively and informed debate. I hope that you will stay involved in civic governance and encourage you to stay connected with me and my constituency office, we need your voice, perspective, and energy.

I have been honoured to serve alongside many incredible people since my first election to Central Saanich council in 2008. Whether we agreed or disagreed, I deeply respect everyone who serves our communities in these decision-making roles.

Thank you to everyone who chose not to run in this election including Carl Jensen (Central Saanich), Heather Gartshore, Geoff Orr, and Patricia Pearson (North Saanich), Barb Fallot and Peter Wainwright (Sidney), Dave Howe (CRD, Southern Gulf Islands) and Islands Trustees Steve Wright (South Pender), Peter Grove (Salt Spring), Tahirih Rockafella (Galiano Island), Alicia Holman and Sheila Stelck (School District 63), and Shelley Lawson, Janelle Lawson, and Stefanie Denz (School District 64).

Over the past couple of years, a partnership between our constituency office and the Islands Trust created the Southern Gulf Islands Forum. I look forward to continuing this collaborative effort to coalesce and elevate our collective advocacy on issues that range across multiple government jurisdictions that impact the incredible Gulf Islands.

To everyone who voted, and to all the citizens in our communities. Please stay engaged in community governance. In order to represent you well we need to hear from you so you can express your thoughts, opinions, ideas and perspectives.

Adam Olsen is the MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

