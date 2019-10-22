BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

MLA REPORT: Time for new generation to lead BC Greens

Andrew Weaver is MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head since 2013.

Yet after a great deal of thought and reflection, on Oct. 7 I announced that I will not be seeking another term as your MLA. I have taken significant time this summer to reflect with my family on the reasons why I sought elected office, as well as why I sought the leadership of the B.C. Green Party. It has long been my belief that those who seek public office should do so out of a sense of civic duty rather than choose it as a lifelong career.

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the support I have received since making my announcement. I have received many emails, messages and phone calls of support and I am very appreciative.

When I first decided to leave my post as a Canada Research Chair in climate modelling and analysis at the University of Victoria to run for public office in 2013, I did so out of a sense of civic duty. I had watched with dismay as our province slipped from being a climate leader to climate laggard. The B.C. Green Party is where I felt I could make the most difference, but I could not imagine the many ways we would transform the B.C. political landscape. From the first four years as a lone Green MLA to the 2017 provincial election which resulted in the BC Green Caucus holding the balance of power in a minority government, we have had considerable impact. The foundation of this minority government is climate action, best represented by our work on CleanBC – our economic plan to build a thriving climate-responsible and climate-resilient society.

I feel a deep responsibility and pride for the role the BC Greens have played in getting the province back on track to meet its climate commitments and to recognizing climate change as an economic opportunity.

Recent climate marches and the incredible movement being led by youth continue to inspire me. This is one of the main reasons why I believe it is time for the BC Greens to elect a new leader. It is time to let another generation take the lead – the ones who must live the consequences of the decisions we make.

READ ALSO: Dogs scarier than deer: Andrew Weaver

Soon it will be time for me to step aside and allow a new leader to take what I have accomplished, make it better and take it further. I am making this announcement now so that the party has enough time to start the process of electing a new leader in preparation for the next provincial election.

I intend to remain as leader of the BC Greens until a new leader is elected in early summer 2020. In the months ahead, I will continue to work on a number of key policies, including an ambitious climate accountability act, and doing everything I can to ensure that CleanBC is fully implemented, so our 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets can be met. I will continue to work with the BC NDP to accomplish what was set out in our Confidence and Supply Agreement.

I look forward to continuing the work we have in front of us and to welcoming a new leader in 2020.

Andrew Weaver is MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Previous story
EDITORIAL: When the election hangover fades our work begins

Just Posted

Esquimalt to discuss feedback to waterfront park designs

The Township is one step closer to making final decisions for a $7 million investment

February byelection to replace Victoria Coun. Laurel Collins

Collins won the Victoria riding for the NDP in the federal election

Regional election results in Greater Victoria retain the status quo

NDP retains three out of four seats in Greater Victoria

BC Ferries to switch-out Salt Spring route vessel for maintenance

Several vessels will be moved around to accommodate the upgrades

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Remains found under Kamloops street belong to woman who lived five centuries ago

Woman was between ages of 50 and 59, gave birth at least once, was right-handed

Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Sustainabiliteens Vancouver strike expected to emphasize need for cross-party collaboration

Most Read