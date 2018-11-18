Mommy’s Inside Voice is a biweekly column by Amie Jay, a local mother of three. (Photo courtesy of Amie Jay)

Mommy’s Inside Voice: A little piece of you

Mommy’s Inside Voice is a biweekly column by Amie Jay, a local mother of three

Is there anything more terrifying than a love this big?

Is there anything more terrifying than carving out a piece of your own heart to share with the world?

A piece of your heart that will grow and beat outside of the confines and control that your body once had. A piece that can break and ache and run. A piece that can be crushed, bruised, swayed or lost altogether.

Sharing a piece of your heart, with the intention of letting it go, letting it be what it may… There is no greater show of love or bravery.

This glorious little piece of me that I nurtured into being is my responsibility – for now – but he isn’t me. And he isn’t mine.

He has his own journeys. His own ideas and desires and worries and mistakes. He has his own heartbreaks and his own demise.

That is the burden of parenthood.

To feel those daggers hitting that perfect little piece of your heart. Feeling the excruciation of life’s backhand 100 times harder than if you had felt it against your own flesh instead of his. Busting into a thousand pieces of agony for your love, but knowing you can’t take the pain away. Because it’s not for you. None of his lessons are.

Those lessons are his gift to you. The love and agony that comes with sharing him have saturated your life with a purpose that can’t be explained to those that don’t know it. And keeping to your lane, resisting the urge to jump into the deep end to drag him to shore… That is your gift to him, for the exact same reasons.

It truly feels like the meaning of life, and it is always worth it.

Mommy’s Inside Voice is a biweekly column by Amie Jay, a local mother of three.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Just Posted

Friends, family remember Dan Sealey, stepson of Minister of Agriculture, in private gathering

Lana Popham confirmed Sealey died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this month at age 23

High school graduation rates on the rise in Greater Victoria

High school completion up from 71 to 86.8 per cent over 10 years

Mommy’s Inside Voice: A little piece of you

Mommy’s Inside Voice is a biweekly column by Amie Jay, a local mother of three

Pacific Centre Family Services Association a winning design in Colwood

Victoria Real Estate Board winner a welcoming sight

Victoria curling foursome looks to defend provincial title

2019 BC Junior Curling Championships held in Vernon from Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

High-end B.C. house prices dropping, but no relief at lower levels

But experts say home ownership remains out of reach for many for middle- and lower-income families

Worker killed in collision at B.C. coal mine

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

Most Read