Murray Rankin is the MP for Victoria.

MP REPORT: Action needed to tackle climate emergency

Murray Rankin is MP for Victoria

In May NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stood up in the House of Commons to move that Canada declare a climate emergency. Make no mistake, it is the most pressing challenge we will face in our lifetimes.

We need to act to forestall the catastrophes of fires, floods and the extinction of millions of species – climate change that we may not be able to adapt to. We are compelled to pursue solutions that cut emissions and reduce dangerous levels of carbon in our atmosphere. The future of our children depends on our success.

So far, the Liberal government isn’t even meeting targets set by Stephen Harper and subsidies for big oil continue to burn through the public treasury – including a $4.5 billion investment in a pipeline B.C. doesn’t need and doesn’t want.

It is not enough, however, to simply identify the source of our problems – we need practical programs to help Canadians lighten their footprint without selling themselves short to get there.

One-third of our emissions are leaking out of our homes, workplaces and every other building we frequent. It’s time to tighten up.

The NDP is proposing a long-term program to retrofit every home in Canada to slash emissions and, in the process, save Canadians money on their energy bills. What’s more, our plan stands out by ensuring that we don’t have to leave people behind as we move forward.

We know that climate change is an emerging crisis, but too many Canadians are struggling just to keep a roof over their heads and put food on their tables. That tells us that we must focus on family-supporting green jobs. We need a just and equitable transition to a more sustainable future.

Big oil enjoys royalty holidays and tax deductions that they say are necessary to “encourage economic activity”. They are clearly counting their financial returns, not the external costs – climate change will be expensive for everyone.

Canada spends billions subsidizing big oil and that has to change. We need to invest in new technologies that give Canadians the option to turn on the lights, heat their house, or get to work without burning through our atmosphere.

What we need is a transition plan that saves families money on their energy bills and puts Canadians to work plugging the leaks. We need to invest now in those sustainable energy sources that can zero out our carbon emissions. And we need to help homeowners who want to lower their carbon footprint, but who can’t cover the cost of making the change.

But we can’t do it without recruiting those same families to carry out the work. We can’t ask Canadians to give up their jobs or ask their families to make do with less. We need training and transition plans for new jobs building energy efficiency into every new home or office building. And we’ll need them there to do the retrofits to bring older buildings back to the future.

It’s not too late to build a better tomorrow.

Murray Rankin is MP for Victoria

Previous story
MP REPORT: Unelected and unaccountable Senate blocks key legislation

Just Posted

Work on Galloping Goose near McKenzie interchange expected to wrap up this fall

Paving will be the last work done on the trail

Saanich flashes ‘no’ to demands for improved crosswalk

Long-time Cadboro Bay resident Nestor Fedoruk said changing neighbourhood requires improvements

Munro’s Books to donate book of climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches to local schools

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference contains speeches from 16-year-old climate activist

Saanich police issue traffic warning ahead of Canada Day celebrations

‘Expect both traffic congestion and parking limitations’

Carnarvon Baseball Club exchange creates coast-to-coast experience for teens

New Brunswick team in Victoria for baseball, cultural adventure

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Vancouver Island farmer, politician dies in mountaineering accident

Clarke Gourlay ‘will be remembered dearly by the innumerable people he reached’

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Vancouver-based artist paints Zeballos wildfires

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Most Read