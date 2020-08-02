MP REPORT: Pitching the case for a national maritime museum in Langford

Alistair MacGregor is MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alistair MacGregor

MP Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

In February of this year, a beloved B.C institution, the Maritime Museum of British Columbia, announced that it would be making the move to Langford. The Maritime Museum is due to be housed in a specially-built performing arts centre, which will be able to showcase its full collection of artifacts and historical documents. Like many others, I was thrilled to learn that this exceptional museum was due to find a home within our riding. However, I think that we can go further still in celebrating our province and nation’s maritime history.

Canada currently has nine national museums, of which seven are located in the national capital region of Ottawa, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec. Only one museum, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, is located in Western Canada, though in this case ‘Western Canada’ is only as far as Winnipeg, Manitoba. With this in mind, I would like to echo the sentiments that have been shared by many, which is that British Columbia should be home to a national museum, specifically the Maritime Museum of Western Canada.

RELATED: Langford sets sights on cultural development

The Indigenous peoples of these lands have had a relationship with the ocean for time immemorial, utilizing canoes to explore different waterways, and cultivating clam gardens and other forms of mariculture. The waters around the province have also been home to numerous historic vessels, such as George Vancouver’s HMS Discovery, or Dorothy, the oldest sailing yacht in North America’s Pacific Northwest. Our province has a rich maritime history, coupled with a great deal of contemporary developments in areas such as ocean research, much of which is unknown to the public as a whole. With a national maritime museum, there would be incredible opportunities for engagement with our province’s past and present connections to the sea, and turning the Maritime Museum of B.C into such a national museum would be of tremendous benefit to our community, province, and country.

I am thrilled that the Maritime Museum of B.C. is moving into Langford, but my hope is that we can go one step further and make this amazing museum a national institution. Western Canada doesn’t end in Manitoba, and with such an incredible history, elevating the Maritime Museum of British Columbia to the national level would be an excellent way to truly celebrate a critical aspect of our provincial heritage.

– Alistair MacGregor is member of parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor. (Photo by Bernard Thibodeau)

Previous story
LETTERS: Oak Bay should embrace alternative transportation options

Just Posted

Canada geese a scourge on Greater Victoria farmers

Immediate and long-term solutions needed, says Saanich farmer

Three Peninsula businesses celebrate longevity

MD Charlton in North Saanich celebrates 40th anniversary this year

Saanich’s 2020 climate plan up for another award

District among eight nominees for 2020 Climate and Energy Action Awards

A Day in the Life Oak Bay

This photo feature takes you on a visual tour of Oak Bay

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Most Read