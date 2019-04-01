MP Report: Representing Victoria the most rewarding experience of my life

You are likely aware by now, that after careful consideration, I have made the decision to not seek re-election in the 2019 federal election. This was a very difficult decision to make. The honour of representing Victoria in the House of Commons has been the most exciting and rewarding experience of my life. By the time of the election, I will be coming up on seven years of service and I think it is now time for a new voice to represent us in Parliament.

I want to express gratitude to current NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and former leader, Tom Mulcair, for their passionate commitment to Canada. I wish all the best to my NDP caucus colleagues; it is with great pride that I stand with them in the House of Commons.

In Parliament, I’ve taken pride in the opportunities to fight for a fairer tax system, secure compensation for victims of thalidomide poisoning, and help ensure that Canadians serving jury duty can access the support services they need. I’ve had the honour of advising the government on the legalization of medical assistance in dying and sitting on Parliament’s new intelligence and national security oversight committee. It has been a privilege being part of the progressive opposition team that fought against the Enbridge pipeline.

I would like to thank my hard-working team, both in Victoria and Ottawa, and my superb electoral district association. My spouse, Linda Hannah, and two sons, Ben and Mark, have been a constant support and I cannot adequately express my gratitude to them.

And of course, I’d like to thank you, the people of Victoria. It has been a privilege to serve and to work with you. I’ve always said I am so fortunate to represent such a compassionate, engaged and progressive riding. You have been a constant source of inspiration. I will continue working hard as Victoria’s voice in Ottawa until election day.

I will continue working with my NDP colleagues to defend our beautiful coast against the Trans Mountain Expansion project. I will keep pushing the Liberal government to agree to my proposal to expunge criminal records for simple cannabis possession. I will continue advancing key infrastructure projects across our community.

Onwards and upwards.

Murray Rankin is the member of Parliament for Victoria.