New drivers not obeying laws

I was recently driving along Sooke Road toward Victoria, when I heard an ambulance siren. I immediately pulled over to the side of the road.

Behind me were five cars that kept going. Three of those cars had a nice big green N sign in their rear-view window and not one of them pulled over until the ambulance caught up to them.

People coming the opposite way up Sooke road did not pull over right away either.

This was ignorant and rude of those drivers.

The law is that when an emergency vehicle approaches that’s showing a flashing red light and sounding a siren you must immediately drive to a position parallel to the nearest edge of the road that is clear of an intersection and stop. You must remain stopped until the emergency vehicle has passed by.

So does the letter N for new drivers mean anything to them? It doesn’t seem like it.

I find a lot of new drivers are not obeying the laws. They do what they want, and when they want when it comes to driving.

C.J. Malowney

Sooke



