OPINION: BC NDP has ‘change of heart’ on LNG

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo stunned by turnaround on issue by B.C. government

For years while they were in opposition, NDP MLAs mocked our former BC Liberal government mercilessly for our vision on liquefied natural gas (LNG). While our BC Liberal team saw billions in revenues and thousands of jobs for British Columbians on the horizon, the NDP laughed us off. John Horgan himself said in 2015, “I would stop spending all my time talking about an industry that’s going nowhere.”

Well fast-forward to today, where we see the now-NDP government has completely reversed course on the issue.

Suddenly, LNG is an industry worth pursuing — so much so, that the NDP brought forward legislation offering tax benefits to industry that even exceeded what our former government was offering. It’s quite a change in tune, considering they accused us of giving away the farm and selling out.

They’ve also changed their minds on the issue of hiring local workers versus temporary foreign workers.

Despite the fact that years ago, then-Opposition leader Horgan urged, “we should make sure… that if we invite someone to take that product from the ground, they hire British Columbians and Canadians to do that” – today those guarantees are in question now that the NDP is in government.

Finance Minister Carole James recently admitted the number of British Columbians working on the LNG Canada project could range from just 35 to 55 per cent of the total workforce. Our caucus also obtained a government briefing note that shows plans have been made to expedite the use of foreign workers. So clearly, the NDP is abandoning its former position on the matter.

After much questioning of the NDP’s LNG tax legislation, our caucus supported it because we continue to believe strongly in the benefits that a thriving LNG sector will bring to the province. But it’s stunning to see John Horgan and the NDP’s dramatic about-face on this issue, after the years of mockery and criticism they levelled at our former government.

As John Horgan and his government flip-flop on this and other issues, it makes you wonder what else they will conveniently change their minds about as they learn that being in government is a lot harder than being in opposition.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Just Posted

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen has died

Jensen passed away after short battle with cancer

Saanich police are looking for missing nine-year-old missing since Sunday morning

Police describe George Dawson as First Nations, who has been reported missing from Cedar Hill area

Surfers and kiteboarders scoop rare opportunity to surf at Willows Beach

Saturday’s windstorm creates perfect conditions for wave sports in Oak Bay

Saanich councillor questions criticisms of municipal housing policy

District hosts housing forum next month

Sidney catches a wave with Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals

All ages welcome to watch Surf Canada Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals, May 25-26 in Sidney

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

Group wants Saanich to lick roaming cat problem

Citizens for Responsible Cat Ownership will push for new bylaw Monday

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Most Read