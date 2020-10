I was hopeful that by this time of the year, we would be able to gather and pay our respect to our veterans.

Someone suggested we stand out on our lawn or balcony for two minutes. I wonder if we could stand along Sooke Road or Eustace Road, next to the Legion?

How many would be interested in standing two metres apart, wearing masks, and being silent to pay our respects? Any thoughts?

Judith Brydon

Sooke



Letter to the Editor