POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring break after a reported contact with the new coronavirus. School districts here and across the province are scrapping or delaying spring break travels.

The new strain of the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization Tuesday morning, has infected more than 46,000 people and killed at least 1,000. Most of the cases, both infections and deaths, are in mainland China and particularly in Wuhan and the surrounding Huabei province where the virus originated.

While no cases have been reported yet on Vancouver Island, B.C. was dealt it’s first related fatality this week when Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a patient in a North Vancouver care home had died.

Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans? Take our poll.



Does concern over COVID-19 affect your coming travel plans?

