(Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring break after a reported contact with the new coronavirus. School districts here and across the province are scrapping or delaying spring break travels.

The new strain of the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization Tuesday morning, has infected more than 46,000 people and killed at least 1,000. Most of the cases, both infections and deaths, are in mainland China and particularly in Wuhan and the surrounding Huabei province where the virus originated.

While no cases have been reported yet on Vancouver Island, B.C. was dealt it’s first related fatality this week when Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a patient in a North Vancouver care home had died.

Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans? Take our poll.


RELATED: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

RELATED: Not a single case of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island

RELATED: No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rickter Scale: Pour some sugar tax on me

Just Posted

COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay

Victoria Sketch Club cancels art show at GNS

Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Parks staff ask for extra $100,000 on top of current budget of $166,700

Saanich council supports financial ask for Olympic qualifying tournament

Finance committee will review at March 17 meeting

Car bursts into flames on Quadra Street in Saanich

No injuries reported, vehicle occupant got out in time, Saanich firefighter says

UPDATE: Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Traffic is impacted in the area

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding

Community heavily impacted with many damaged and uninhabitable homes

Most Read