Provincial elections could undergo a dramatic change if a referendum on proportional representation passes this fall. (Black Press files)

Proportional representation options lacking, reader writes

Preferential ballot makes more sense to gain locally connected candidates

The irony of the proposed process for electoral reform is that it will rely on a method that many voters would like to see in general elections, but is not one of the choices: a preferential ballot.

A preferential ballot in a general election would for every riding result in a winning candidate that actually has the support of the majority of electors, in a way that first-past-the-post often does not provide. Every proposed proportional representation (PR) scheme for the upcoming referendum seems lacking in that there would be in the future elected MLAs who will not be closely associated to any given riding, or “of the people.”

The preferential ballot is incredibly easy to understand compared to the three very complex PR schemes the NDP and the Greens want us to rank in the upcoming referendum, and it’s a pity that this easy to understand electoral method will not be a choice voters can make as a preference this fall.

Trevor Amon

Victoria

Previous story
OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

Just Posted

Johnson Street Bridge closures coming as Dynamic Beast returns

The large crane barge will remove the remnants of the Blue Bridge between June 7-10

REVIEW: Strong emotions felt in latest Blue Bridge Theatre offering

Local cast, crew do great justice to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, writes Sheila Martindale

Saanich residents living in a crash zone

Stretch of Maplegrove Road the site on numerous crashes

Teacher shortages cause concerns for September

Difficulties filling specialized positions has left many schools scrambling

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Revitalizing indigenous language at heart of Island symposium

About 100 people from across Vancouver Island attended the event in Nanaimo this week

Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach

Versatile Suneil Karod winds up hockey campaign sharing in a Royal Bank Cup win

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Most Read