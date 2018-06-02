Proportional representation options lacking, reader writes

The irony of the proposed process for electoral reform is that it will rely on a method that many voters would like to see in general elections, but is not one of the choices: a preferential ballot.

A preferential ballot in a general election would for every riding result in a winning candidate that actually has the support of the majority of electors, in a way that first-past-the-post often does not provide. Every proposed proportional representation (PR) scheme for the upcoming referendum seems lacking in that there would be in the future elected MLAs who will not be closely associated to any given riding, or “of the people.”

The preferential ballot is incredibly easy to understand compared to the three very complex PR schemes the NDP and the Greens want us to rank in the upcoming referendum, and it’s a pity that this easy to understand electoral method will not be a choice voters can make as a preference this fall.

Trevor Amon

Victoria