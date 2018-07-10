Public’s voice muted on fishing

If we want to have chinook salmon and killer whales around for future generations, it will require leadership and tough decisions from the federal government. No one is denying that.

But how the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has gone about placing restrictions on those ocean species, and hint more are likely to come is a head scratcher.

Earlier this year, the DFO shut down salmon and recreational fishing for the summer in key feeding grounds for killer whales.

The closures, which took effect last month, apply to parts of the southern Gulf Islands, portions of Juan de Fuca Strait, and areas around the mouth of the Fraser River.

Now, the DFO has announced it wants feedback on another plan that could potentially close a large swath of ocean from Port Renfrew to Tofino.

In both cases, the DFO has said all the right spin words like public consultation, feedback, assessment and dialogue. It even set up special websites.

Unfortunately, they aren’t listening.

In this summer’s closure, recreation anglers offered good suggestions that could both save the whales and the salmon. Instead DFO, expanded the no-fishing zone at the dismay of every recreation angler and business on the South Coast.

This time around, the DFO gave a mere two weeks for public input and kept pretty quiet about it.

There’s no doubt saving the chinook salmon and creating a safe ocean habitat for whales is crucial. (Last summer, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order closing all chinook salmon fisheries in Southeast Alaska marine waters).

The point here is why isn’t the DFO listening to those who are using the resource? The people who are most affected by their decisions aren’t – or perceived – being listened to.

By not taking all the information, including science and legitimate public feedback, the mandate to protect wild salmon and killer whales, takes on a second role, and smacks of politics and cronyism.

Previous story
Promises of future housing opportunities ring hollow for reader

Just Posted

Electric BC Transit bus officially joins Victoria fleet

Fully electric, zero emissions vehicle first of its kind to go into regular service in B.C.

UPDATE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait

The 73-year old man was aboard a ship heading to Victoria, and fell overboard around 4:30 a.m.

Mental health activist running for seat on Greater Victoria School District board

Ryan Painter aims to build better strategies for youth: “We’re in a mental health crisis”

Rescued seal pup active and growing

Bazzite was found as an abandoned newborn on Oak Bay shore

Women working in Victoria targets of unwanted explicit phone calls

VicPD say they’ve had nine reports of sexually explicit phone calls to Victoria businesses

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Public’s voice muted on fishing

If we want to have chinook salmon and killer whales around for… Continue reading

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Most Read

  • Public’s voice muted on fishing

    If we want to have chinook salmon and killer whales around for…