Leia is ruffly 30 pounds of Australian Miniature Shepherd and a welcomed guest in the Stiebel household. (Photo courtesy of Rick Stiebel)

Rickter Scale: Brushing off a royal visitor

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

The bride and I are humbled to share intimate details regarding our recent visit with royalty during the holidays.

Although we have been honoured with Princess Leia’s presence for a couple of nights at a time in the past, the week between Christmas and the first days of January marked her Royal Highness’s first extended stay.

Named after the princess of Star Wars, Leia is ruffly 30 pounds of Australian Miniature Shepherd, coloured in shades of cinnamon and caramel, with contrasting patches as white and fluffy as the towels stacked on a shelf in the bathroom of a five-star hotel.

Unfortunately, parts of the visit were spoiled by the rain that pounded the Island relentlessly during the holiday season, and because the bride was plagued by a nasty cold that kicked the snot out of our Kleenex budget. We did manage to squeeze in a few sessions for Leia to fetch the red rubber ball she never tires of retrieving, but much of the visit found the three of us parked on the couch watching TV, Leia sprawled with one paw across Joan’s leg to prevent any interruption in the cuddling continuum. Those sessions only ceased when she heard the fridge open or the rustle of the bag of Snausage treats, for which she would perform her routine of physical feats with an impatience approaching warp speed.

READ MORE: Rickter Scale

The feelings evoked by Leia whines when Joan left to consult with the pharmacist reinforced the notion that dogs indeed do have hearts that can be broken. The way Leia reacted upon the bride’s return was something to behold, her bum wriggling and wiggling so enthusiastically that her front legs slipped and slid across the floor.

If you’re thinking this column is just another “OK, so he likes the dog, I get it, enough, already,” stay tuned while I return to the topic of the television.

I have consulted with numerous owners of canines, and can assure you none of them have observed Leia’s particular quirk exhibited by their pooch.

Even when she’s dozing off, Leia reacts instantly to the sight or sound of any two or four-legged critter that appears upon our screen. That includes the little green lizard featured in Geico commercials and especially the bear that pokes his head through a kitchen window to pitch a brand of cough syrup. What begins with a deep ominous growl turns into yips and yaps faster than you can change the channel. She also becomes completely catatonic at the first glimpse of a feline, including cats in cartoons, forgoing the growl to launch into fits of barking that leave you amazed at how a dog that size can sound so ferocious.

I started mourning her departure the moment Joan took her home to her Mama, Rosie, a former workmate who has blessed us by adding our names to the list of babysitters eager to host the queen of whatever household she graces. Although I have loved dogs since Oscar the German Shepherd would wander over to our backyard when I was young, I now fully understand first-hand why they become such cherished members of so many families.

Rick Stiebel is a semi-retired local journalist.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Great job snow clearing in Oak Bay
Next story
LETTER: We need to thank those who work in public education

Just Posted

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Victoria advocates furious after another derelict boat sinks in Selkirk waterway

Advocates say a ‘quagmire’ of responsible agencies continue to pass the buck

UPDATE: Victoria Animal Control identifies woman who witnessed dog-on-dog attack

Incident took place in front of Save On Foods in Victoria on Dec. 22, 2019

Metchosin farmer frustrated over ‘nightmare’ of off-leash dogs near livestock

Violaine Mitchell loses three to five sheep every year to off-leash dogs

VIDEO: Saanich family falls short of $10K payout on ‘Family Feud Canada’

The Charania family won $810, will get second chance to take home $10K

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Vandals sever cables at Vancouver Island EV charging station

All five charging outlets at the Buckley Bay rest stop have been damaged

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Most Read