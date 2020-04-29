Rickter Scale: Follicle follies hair to stay

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Rick Stiebel before the COVID-19 pandemic. He would send a current photo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rick Stiebel/Columnist

My usually reliable brush isn’t handling the lockdown well.

It bristles at any attempt to coax my coif into assuming the position and rejects outright extra strokes aimed at flattening the curve. It’s left me looking like a silver-haired version of mid-’60s Ringo Starr meets mid-’40s Moe from the Three Stooges.

Six weeks in, my sideburns have taken on a life of their own. On the best days, they magically morph into bats frantically fleeing a brush fire.

The rest of the time they look like the turn signals that stick out of the sides of old European cars that most of you are too young to remember.

Meanwhile, my eyebrows have embarked upon an uncontrolled growth spurt that, according to the bride, leaves me looking like a horned owl.

Attempts to trim them myself went sideways, exacerbated by the fact that the range of colours for eyebrow pencils does not include white, whiter, or salt and pepper.

READ MORE: Rickter Scale

The upside is that I’m wearing my mask more when we’re out in public in a vain, futile attempt to distract people from the folly of my follicles. It doesn’t seem to be working, however, judging by the looks I get from people we pass during our daily walks through the old golf course in Sooke.

For those of you scoring at home, I’m up to about two kilometres of forced march a day. The bride skips the drive home with me, however, because she says she prefers to add a couple of miles to her stroll.

The skeptic in me believes it’s her way of escaping my witless banter.

On our recent once-a-week outing to the grocery store – without a doubt, the unquestioned highlight of our weekend outings these days – Joan ran into a client who looked like he just stepped out of a stylist’s chair.

She mentioned how nice his hair looked, with me standing beside her for a before and after comparison. After ensuring no one else was in hearing range, he whispered, “I got a guy.”

Although you can’t be too careful about accidentally identifying your black market barber, I was tempted to ask if his guy made house calls. Instead, I mentioned that Joan has offered to cut my hair and that I was seriously considering caving to her craving to carve my cranium.

“What have you got to lose?” he asked with the smug confidence that comes with having “a guy.”

I admitted to Joan that I’m on the brink of turning the bride loose, despite her lack of expertise as a hairdresser, which seemed to add a certain spring to her step.

That’s on hold for now, though, after I took a peek at next week’s shopping list.

Seeing garden shears raised one balding eyebrow because we don’t have a hedge, and for the life of me, I can’t think of anything inside or outside our house that requires a belt sander.

Rick Stiebel is a semi-retired local journalist.

Rickter Scale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Technical support team helping through crisis

Just Posted

No indication Vic West heritage house fire was suspicious

Approximately $500,000 in losses says Victoria Fire Department

Beach fire left unattended sparks Discovery Island blaze

Illegal fires a danger to culture, says Songhees Land Enforcement

Suspected drug dealer calls West Shore RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Rickter Scale: Follicle follies hair to stay

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in West Shore RCMP drug bust

Three search warrants executed in what police believe to be a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

RCMP remind public that school zone speed limits still in effect

Many schools still in use during COVID-19 crisis

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Four fire depts. called out to help extinguish blaze at remanufacturing plant

Gold River mail flight connects remote west coast communites with supplies

With tourism slashed, Air Nootka’s floatplanes fly essentail supplies to communites

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

Most Read