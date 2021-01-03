BLANK SPACER

Saanich mayor advises celebrating at home this year

Look ahead to positive opportunities of 2021

As Saanich residents prepare for an unusual holiday season, Mayor Fred Haynes emphasizes the importance of staying safe at home, being kind to one another and looking ahead to the positive opportunities in 2021.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes

“Following the real difficulties we have all shared these past months of 2020 I think we need the opportunity to be thankful and to wish each other the very best of the season,” Haynes said.

He added that “home for the holidays” has a new meaning this year as most residents hunker down to spend the season at their own homes – many families will be apart due to the provincial health orders calling for reduced travel and only spending time with those you live with.

“With horrid COVID-19 on us this year we shall all be missing our connections with family and friends,” Haynes said. “To help compensate, I have been looking at family photos from previous years” and remembering the good times, the cherished traditions and even the family disputes.

He pointed out that the pandemic has made him appreciate the value of friends, family and neighbours more than ever.

“This season let’s all stay safe and look forward to 2021.”

READ ALSO: Mayor worries Saanich ‘poker grinches’ will steal holiday season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Christmas holidayCoronavirusDistrict of SaanichHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ISLAND HEALTH COLUMN: New year focus on vaccinations, opioid crisis, racism in healthcare

Just Posted

LGBTQ2S lounge, Friends of Dorothy, opened in Victoria on Dec. 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
LGBTQ2S lounge Friends of Dorothy opens in Victoria

Cocktail lounge aims to create comfortable space for LGBTQ2S people and allies

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

Andre Courtemanche, 16, was last seen Jan. 1

A 30-foot Yamaha sloop sailboat broke loose and washed up on shore in Cadboro Bay on Dec. 30, blocking the beach access and narrowly avoiding a glass fence on a nearby property. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)
Cadboro Bay homeowner, community association take action after derelict sailboat lands on beach

Vessel blocked beach access, nearly damaged fence on private property

Insp. Michael Brown officially takes over as officer in charge of the Victoria Police Department’s Esquimalt division at the end of January 2021. He replaces Insp. Keith Lindner, who is retiring after a 35-year policing career, 31 years of which was spent with VicPD. (Courtesy VicPD)
Homegrown officer to lead Esquimalt division for VicPD

Insp. Michael Brown takes over from retiring Insp. Keith Lindner on Jan. 31

The Sooke Potholes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Potholes temporarily closing due to weather

Potholes will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Cowichan Tribes has issued an evacuation order for two areas within the First Nation on Jan. 2, 2021. (screenshot)
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Cowichan Tribes issued an evacuation order for the Wil’seem Road and Sahilton Road areas

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Jean Brien is assisted from a dinghy by members of the Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. She is one of a number of residents told to vacate their homes on Martindale Road in Parksville due to flooding on Jan. 2, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Rescue crews evacuate residents stranded due to Parksville flooding

UPDATE: Flood waters breach banks of the Englishman River

The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Monolith appears in Vancouver Island yard

Item in Courtenay showed up on Wikipedia list for a little while

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Most Read