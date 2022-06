Thanks for a job well done, Premier Horgan, and good luck in your future endeavours.

Just one more important thing to do with a stroke of the pen to prove your commitment to the next generation: ban all old-growth logging once and for all.

Looking forward to thanking you for that in person.

Troy McClure

Sooke



Letter to the Editor