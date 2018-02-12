Think twice about our behaviour as drivers and pedestrians

We could use some improvement on both counts, reader writes

I was fuming over the harrowing experience of driving in Victoria recently and happened to be walking through the museum and pondering about writing a letter to the editor.

I passed a display that read “Our languages are inseparable from our unique world view” and it linked language to spirituality and values. And I thought, ‘there’s my opening cue.”

A close examination of words we use can reveal a lot about ourselves. The phrase that was in my mind as I encountered all sorts of misdemeanors was “They’re all exhibiting entrepreneurial spirit.” How nice. It’s a phrase bandied about by our leaders as if it’s a good thing and the goal of our society.

But let’s examine that word more closely. Entrepreneur is the combination of two Latin words, inter- and prendre. The former means “in between” and the latter “to grab.” So an entrepreneur is someone who steps in between others or between people and their stuff and grabs on to whatever they can, however they can, crying out, “Mine. Mine. Mine.”

To see this word in action, just watch drivers (of motorized and human-powered vehicles) and pedestrians. Seeing the entrepreneurship out there is revealing – a good lesson in values in action. Drivers and pedestrians who budge, shove, swerve, take advantage of others, ignore civility, assume the universe centres on them, ignore safety rules, etc., are the epitome of “entrepreneurship.” They are at most, uncivil, and at least behaving illegally.

But, they are only a microcosm of our world … encouraged and abetted and glorified by those who rule us. That’s why we drive the way we do: our rulers encourage the entrepreneurial spirit. There are some necessary corrections to make to our thinking and values. Make the connect between language and values and reconsider your actions.

Dean Helm

Victoria

Previous story
Seals get the short end of the stick in Johnson St. bridge discussion

Just Posted

Royals making noise as WHL heads toward home stretch

Victoria scores two home wins over front-running Rockets, teams meet in Kelowna Monday

Victoria reels in boat and fishing show

Victoria Boat and Fishing Show at the Pearkes Recreation Centre Feb. 16 to 18

K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

New dogs from Germany join the local force

Family front and centre at Pearkes Arena anniversary celebrations

Saanich offers free skate, cake and prizes Monday to mark 50th anniversary of Pearkes Arena.

Neighbours lament death of Emily, the iconic Cordova Bay oak tree

Urban development means continued loss of urban tree canopy

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

UPDATE: One killed in Hwy. 5 crash on Family Day weekend

Hwy. 5 was closed northbound between Merritt and Hope for more than nine hours

Most Read