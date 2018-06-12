The result of the Free Trade Agreement has not been to level the playing field but to see more U.S. takeovers of Canadian companies, writes reader. Photo by iStock

Time to start buying Canadian: reader

U.S. interests have eroded Canadian businesses despite Free Trade Agreement

It’s time, ladies and gentlemen, to either stand up and be Canadian or roll over and become American.

Should you wish for us to remain Canadian and proud of it, then we all must go back to a slogan made illegal by NAFTA many years ago.

Ever wonder what happened to it? It used to be emblazoned on every Canadian product and it was a government campaign proudly encouraging us to: Buy Canadian.

That slogan had to go by the wayside because one of the requirements of the so-called Free Trade Agreement was that the dividing line between Canadian and American markets had to be erased and products and services from both had to be freely available and advertised in both without distinction. There could be no discrimination based on country of source and it was made illegal for governments to support such discrimination (they could be – and were – sued for unfair trading practices).

And now see where that’s got us? We sold or slaughtered our local businesses, drove our farmers out of business (pushing their land into the holdings of huge American agri-businesses), sold our industries to Americans, sub-contracted out to American service providers and construction companies (when a company or government tendered a job for contract, American companies had to be invited, and were hired if they were cheapest), sold our resources down the creek and out of our sovereign control – and now they want more.

So now we need to support Canadian businesses that have not turned tail and become American closet-businesses. It’s time, ladies and gentlemen, to Buy Canadian (or at least, don’t buy from the U.S. or its new allies, the new Superpowers: Russia, China, and North Korea).

It’s time to boycott the Yankees.

R. Dean Helm

Victoria

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Blood donation a gift, but more so in summer

Just Posted

Frustration mounts over fishing ban

Fishermen having a hard time understanding DFO’s logic: councillor

Living tiny in a big city: Victoria workshops drive momentum for tiny homes

“You can’t just look at a photo on Instagram or Pinterest and go – ‘that’s nice.’ You have to know what your lifestyle is.”

Saanich man shields his elderly dog against pitbull charge

Attack leaves dog requiring $1,300 in surgery to treat her wounds

Therapy dogs have pawsitive benefits on young patients

Program expanded to VGH’s pediatric unit in the fall

Victoria police seize unlicensed firearm

Man in possession of weapon held in custody for mental health review

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

3 prisoners on the lam after escaping Alberta prison

Four prisoners escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre, one is caught

FIFA World Cup preview: Defending World Cup champions Germany prepared to lead Group F

Battle for group runner-up will be close with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Most Read