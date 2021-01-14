Tread lightly with moral indignation

Reader says it’s likely some Christmas-travelling politicians weighed the risks

I’ve been reading “outraged” letters concerning various politicians who have travelled outside of Canada.

Well, if you subscribe to biblical teachings, there’s, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

If you’re of the “woke” persuasion, you would tread lightly, aware that we don’t really know every detail that led to the decisions to travel.

And if you feel morally superior, because you follow all the rules, perhaps recognize that we are all different. Not all of us obey every command during these days of ambiguous, inconsistent messages.

I’m sure the travelling politicians weighed the risks of what they were doing. They chose to take a chance. If anything bothers me about the travel, it’s the evasiveness.

Still, I would like to think thoughtful free will can survive in these troubled times and not be destroyed by viral vindictiveness and pettiness.

And last time I checked, our prime minister was allowing planes to fly around the world.

Shannon Moneo

Sooke

