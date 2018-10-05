Why Nov. 11 is important

I realize November seems far away, but we plan holidays and long weekends well ahead of time.

Nov. 11 is not a holiday but a time to remember who paid the price so we are free to vote, choose our occupation, where we live and enjoy life.

Our Canadian boys ages 17, some 16, did not question about volunteering to go to war for the army, navy or air force. Many did not come home. Those who did return would often not talk about it.

The least we can do is attend the Remembrance Day ceremony 2 at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Nov. 11 was the day the First World War ended – the 11th month, day, and hour.

“Lest We Forget”

Martha Moore

Sooke

