Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

The provincial government announced that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing this summer after an announcement from the provincial government that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003.

There will be an increase of 9.9 per cent in the 2023/24 season with an additional four per cent in 2024/25. This means a basic adult anglers license will increase from $36 to $39.56 per year later in 2023 and then go up to $ 41.15 in 2024.

The total revenue collected for freshwater angling fees goes to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help support the management of fisheries, habitats and angler opportunities in B.C.

The increase in fees is expected to provide additional funding to the two organizations in their efforts to deliver conservation services to residents of the province. The Provincial Angling Advisory team approved the increase.

The proposed increases are expected to help the two organizations continue providing conservation services to the residents of B.C.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. delivers the provincial stocking program and stocks more than 5.4 million fish into 641 lakes annually. The non-profit organization works in partnership with government, industry and anglers to improve fishing in the province through the enhancement and conservation of B.C.’s freshwater fish resources.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation is a non-profit charity that invests in B.C.’s fish and wildlife and the habitats in which they live. A large network of recipients benefit from their funding to undertake conservation projects and plus an education program designed to inspire learning and connecting with B.C.’s biodiversity.

Read More: VIDEO: This pair of B.C. bald eagles are expecting: 2 eggs seen in nest through livestream


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

A stalled program that sees police officers interact with Greater Victoria School District students has still received funding as police intend to revive it in recent years. Now, some are calling for an end to the program. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Funding remains amid calls to end Victoria police’s paused school liaison program

The Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Popular Victoria historic site closes citing lack of provincial funding

A forest of seaweed floats in the ocean. Synergraze Sustainable Agriculture and T’Sou-ke Nation have partnered to develop a process for turning seaweed into an additive for cattle feed. Still, it hasn’t come without controversy in East Sooke. (Shutterstock)
T’Sou-ke chief defends seaweed project as ‘environmentally friendly’

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has received several reports of cougar sightings in the Thetis Lake area. (Pixabay)
Cougar sightings, killing of pet cat puts Langford neighbourhood on alert