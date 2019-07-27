Photos: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

Photo of crash site on Addenbroke Island taken from CC-115 Buffalo. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called to assist in the recovery and rescue mission involving the crashed float plane Friday, July 26.

The downed plane was located on on Addenbroke Island, approximately 85 kilometres north of Port Hardy.

Of the nine people aboard the plane, four perished and five were rescued.

442 Squadron responded with a Cormorant helicopter (CH-149 Cormorant) and the (CH-115) Buffalo fixed wing aircraft, and a total of 13 crew members.

19 Wing Comox released the following images of the rescue operation.



Photo of SAR technician being hoisted down from CH-149 Cormorant. Taken from CC-115 Buffalo. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

Photo of SAR technicians being hoisted from CH-149 Cormorant. Taken from CC-115 Buffalo. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.