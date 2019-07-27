Photo of crash site on Addenbroke Island taken from CC-115 Buffalo. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

PHOTOS: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called to assist in the recovery and rescue mission involving the crashed float plane Friday, July 26.

The downed plane was located on on Addenbroke Island, approximately 85 kilometres north of Port Hardy.

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Of the nine people aboard the plane, four perished and five were rescued.

442 Squadron responded with a Cormorant helicopter (CH-149 Cormorant) and the (CH-115) Buffalo fixed wing aircraft, and a total of 13 crew members.

19 Wing Comox released the following images of the rescue operation.


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Photo of SAR technician being hoisted down from CH-149 Cormorant. Taken from CC-115 Buffalo. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

Photo of SAR technicians being hoisted from CH-149 Cormorant. Taken from CC-115 Buffalo. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

Photo of patient being hoisted up to CH-149 Cormorant. Photo by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

Just Posted

First Colwood Corners building to start coming together by September

Developers began big concrete pour on Thursday

Celebrating 79 years of Bugs Bunny

The cartoon rabbit has been pulling pranks since July 27, 1940

Heavy police presence had Davin Street in Saanich closed off on Saturday

Police negotiated the arrest of the man inside the home using loudspeaker

Two vehicle crash at Cook and Finlayson just after midnight

VicPD say the injuries were non-life-threatening

New, hands-on dinosaur lab opens in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. offers a museum and education centre where participants can extract real fossils

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Photos: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called… Continue reading

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read