Premier John Horgan was one of the many dignitaries that laid a wreath at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Premier John Horgan was one of the many dignitaries that laid a wreath at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

PHOTOS: Sooke honours veterans, war dead on Remembrance Day

Hundreds take part in the annual ceremony

Hundreds of Sooke residents gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph on Friday to remember and honour Canada’s war dead.

Premier John Horgan, Mayor Maja Tait and Sooke councillors were among those who attended the special service.

Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 54) president Ted Davies said the recent death of Queen Elizabeth brings to light that there are very few Second World War veterans still alive.

“Looking forward the focus is on our remaining veterans as well as the still-serving members of our military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” he said.

About 116,000 Canadian soldiers lost their lives in wars ranging from the Second Boar War in South Africa to Afghanistan. The deadliest conflict was the First World War, where 68,000 were killed.

In all, more than 1,400 communities across the country held ceremonies remembering those who served the country.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day

 

The colour party was commanded by Legion member Joe Danyleyko, centre. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The colour party was commanded by Legion member Joe Danyleyko, centre. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Mounties turned out in their ceremonial red serge. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Mounties turned out in their ceremonial red serge. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The Remembrance Day parade marches down Otter Point Road in Sooke. Hundreds turned out to honour veterans and Canadian soldiers killed in war on Remembrance Day. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The Remembrance Day parade marches down Otter Point Road in Sooke. Hundreds turned out to honour veterans and Canadian soldiers killed in war on Remembrance Day. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Wreaths adorn the cenotaph in Sooke after Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sooke on Friday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Wreaths adorn the cenotaph in Sooke after Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sooke on Friday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Canadian Forces members provide guard duty at the Sooke cenotaph during Remembrance Day ceremonies on Friday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror).
PHOTOS: Sooke honours veterans, war dead on Remembrance Day

Richard Coles, chair of the honours and awards committee with the Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37, and Val Noyes, Legion secretary, past president and chair of the poppy and Remembrance committee, stand next to Sidney’s cenotaph. (Black Press Media file photo)
Full Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Sidney

Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Memorial Park

Victoria Remembrance ceremony will take place on the grounds of the legislature at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Victoria Tourism)
Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph