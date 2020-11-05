PHOTOS: Sooke residents snapping stunning sunsets

East Sooke always has beautiful sunsets. This photo was taken by Parvez Kumar Anne Boquist snapped this stunning picture at Whiffin Spit. An end to another day in Sooke and the dawning of a sunset taken by Jeff Haisell.

As days grow shorter, sunsets glow with the most spectacular hues, blooming with pinks, reds and oranges.

On fall evenings in Sooke, the sunset seems to personify a Dylan Thomas poem: “Do not go gentle into that night … Rage, rage against the dying light.” The recent scarlet skies inspired many readers to grab their cameras. Here are some of your pictures.

To submit a photo to the Sooke News Mirror, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.



