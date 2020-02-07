PHOTOS: Winter Wildlife

Sooke photographer Ina Winterburn has photographed and watched much of the local bird population over the winter.

Writes Winterburn: “One of the hummingbirds has been kept fed at our home feeder, while the other seems to be doing well on his own at Whiffin Spit. The owls have been regular visitors in the mini parks in the residential areas, mostly concentrating on puffing up to stay warm and keeping a close eye on the forest floor for food while the ducks look like they’re already paired off “doing their laundry” getting ready for spring. To submit photos, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
PHOTOS: Winter Wildlife

