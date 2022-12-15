Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL playoff race

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

fb

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Just Posted

Sidney’s new active transportation plan prepared by Urban Systems appeared before council meeting as committee of the whole Monday. It points among other issues to the possibility of improved cycling infrastructure along Resthaven Drive, improvements with impacts on parking. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney’s draft active transportation plan could disrupt parking

Shirley Lou Hansen, a resident of Parkwood Place, helps a student place her gingerbread house in the village. (Courtesy of Cheryl Chalifour)
Victoria seniors and students work together for Habitat for Humanity

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage were charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Payne after the pair escaped William Head institution on July 7, 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Escaped inmate found guilty of first-degree murder of Metchosin man

dscnm
In Sooke, new Gillespie Road intersection opens on Thursday morning