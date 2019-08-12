Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Silkscarf Winery in Summerland was recently awarded gold at an international competition. (Photo submitted)

A Summerland winery was the only Canadian winner at a recent wine competition in France.

At the 2019 Concours International Des Cabernets, held in Limas, France, Silkscarf Winery won gold for their 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon.

At the wine competition, 29 gold medals were awarded to the best cabernets in the world.

READ MORE: Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

“Aiming at crafting high-end, old world style reds, the prestigious gold medal award from the CIDC wine competition in France, is a significant recognition to our achievements,” said Roie Manoff of Silkscarf. “Our endless strive to grow the best grapes and make wine that reflects the terroir, without manipulation, is and has been our simple philosophy for the last 15 years.”

Manoff and his wife are both owners and winemakers at the winery.

“We make wine for us to drink, and if there is something left, we’ll bring it to the shelves,” he said.

This competition is judged by Europe’s top sommeliers. Each jury is made up of three sommeliers who blind taste several wines.

Bottles are covered, numbered and sorted by their percentage of cabernet, origin and terroir.

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon also won gold at a competition in Hong King earlier this year.

Silkscarf Winery has been growing grapes in Summerland since 2004.

READ MORE: Summerland wines win awards

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Thief raids office during performance college’s annual gala

Canadian College of Performing Arts determined not to let theft taint 2019-20 season kick-off

Women flee attempted robbery in Carnarvon Park

Oak Bay Police briefs for Aug. 5-11

Modest Smoke Shop burglary suspect caught after resident hears breaking glass

West Shore RCMP arrest one man after early morning break and enter

RCMP searching for missing Greater Victoria residents

Easha Rayel, 36, and James Evans, 23, believed to be travelling in blue 2002 BMW 325Ci

Dine-In Victoria closes due to delivery service competition

Owner Maggie Rideout converting Admirals Road office into new bistro

WATCH: Gear-heads, amateurs alike gathered on Beacon Avenue

Crowds flock to Sidney to admire the 2019 Sidney Summer Car Show

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to campsite

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read