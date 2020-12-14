The 211 helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day in more than 150 languages.

The 211 helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day in more than 150 languages.

BC 211 expects calls for support to increase as second wave continues across BC

Helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day

As the province continues its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a helpline dedicated to connecting people with community programs and services expects more people will be reaching out in search of support.

“We saw a spike in volume when the pandemic first hit, and as measures are taken to reduce the spread of the virus, we expect more people will be looking for help,” says Irene Chanin, Chief Executive Officer of BC 211.

211 is a helpline available 24 hours a day, every day in more than 150 languages.

When somebody calls, they are connected with a real person who will ask questions about their situation and then find the right programs and services. Sometimes it’s a senior remaining safe in their home but needing help accessing groceries, other times it’s a parent looking for help to pay bills after being laid off, or a young person looking for help to understand what government programs are available to them.

During a recent announcement about the expansion of 211 across the country, the honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, echoed the importance of 211 during this unprecedented time.

“With the ongoing pandemic, the 211 service is more important than ever, helping get information about community services to the Canadians who need it,” Hussen said in a news release.

Residents in even the smallest communities can find comfort in knowing that they don’t need to face problems alone.

“We live in a time where there is a vast amount of information at our fingertips, but sometimes wading through it all to find what you need can be overwhelming,” says Chanin. “211 Navigators can quickly and easily help you find the right service for your unique situation.”

Access this service today by dialling 2-1-1 or visiting bc211.ca

Health and wellness

Previous story
Make-A-Wish: Ben shares love of wonton soup with Alexandre Burrows

Just Posted

Ryan Painter, a Greater Victoria School Board trustee, is buckling down on a petition to the federal government to change policy around personal posession of illicit drugs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria School Board trustee pushes petition for decriminalization of illicit drugs

Ryan Painter’s mental health advocacy informs call for federal policy change

A study predicts that millennials will fall behind older generations because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian millennials face a future of higher debt and lower incomes because of COVID-19

Pandemic threatens the economic well-being of younger households

The unemployment picture continues to brighten in Greater Victoria. Latest figures show regional unemployment at 6.3 per cent in November 2020. (Twitter/Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)
Unemployment picture in Greater Victoria continues to brighten in November

Rate drops to 6.3 per cent in November

Chef Ken Nakano has taken over as the new executive chef at the Inn at Laurel Point. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Culinary powerhouse taking over at Inn at Laurel Point

Chef Ken Nakano draws inspiration from childhood, Asian cuisine and local producers

Traffic is running smoothly after a man lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole along Highway 17 Sunday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Man swerves off Pat Bay Highway, crashes into utility pole

Two taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)
Huge film studio development proposed for Malahat Nation lands

Project estimated to provide about 1,500 jobs

Most Read