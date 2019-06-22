Get to know Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recipient Isabella Gonzalez-Kaminski

Learn more about this passionate advocate for environmental sustainability

Isabella Gonzalez-Kaminski

Isabella Gonzalez-Kaminski focused her efforts on volunteering to earn the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award this year.

She is a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and has led numerous community service projects.

“I think a big moment for me would be just seeing other people enjoy the volunteerism as much as I do,” Gonzalez-Kaminski said.

One of her upcoming initiatives is to speak to elementary school students about sustainability practises.

In the past year, she played on her senior basketball team, learned how to drive, conducted polls related invasive plant species in Greater Victoria, and hiked near Shawnigan Lake.

Her advice for others pursuing the award?

“Find a niche, find a field that you know you’re interested in and you will enjoy going to.”

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recognizes achievement in youth ages 14-24 in four activities: service to the community, development of a skill, physical recreation, and an adventurous journey in nature.

More than 15,000 youth participate in the program in B.C. and Yukon, and are mentored by almost 1,000 volunteers through schools, community centres, and youth organizations.

Click here to learn more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.


