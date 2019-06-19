VIDEO: What the Duke of Ed youth are all about

“The leaders of today and they are going to build the leaders of tomorrow”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a youth leadership and empowerment framework available to young people 14-24 across BC & Yukon, regardless of background, circumstances or abilities.

The award recignizes four areas: community service, skill development, physical recreation, and adventurous journey.

The organization is commited to zero barrier access as the BC and Yukon Division has developed diverse engagement initiatives for at-risk youth, including low income, youth with disabilities, Indigenous youth, new immigrant youth, and rural youth.

Click here to learn more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Block party hosted in Oak Bay to welcome two young Syrian refugees

Funds raised will support the brothers for first year on Island

IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

‘Cats fend off Elks to move into a tie for first in division

Victoria HarbourCats take their sixth win in eight games

Ambulance service practises virtual reality CPR in Victoria

Training takes place on B.C. Parliament lawns

Sooke club gets kicks out of karate

Sooke Martial Arts Association provides unique sports outlet

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

BREAKING: Forest fire on North Island disrupts Hwy. 19

Wildfire has reached .25 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service

Most Read