Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

Podcast: Black Press takes a look at the coming National Hockey League season

The VI Daily/PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press content editor John McKinley preview the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk includes the Vancouver Canucks, projected division and individual award winners, player health and whether the Tampa Bay Lightning can threepeat as Stanley Cup champs.

READ MORE: Click here for full Vancouver Canucks coverage

MORE: Listen to additional podcasts here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatCanuckshockeyNHLPodcast

Previous story
PHOTOS: Calgary runners take top positions in Victoria half marathon
Next story
Victoria-born pitcher helps propel Red Sox into Monday potential series-clincher

Just Posted

Red Sox baseball pitcher Nick Pivetta celebrates another strikeout to end the inning during Sunday’s game 4 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday in Boston. Victoria’s Pivetta picked up the win as the Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 6-4 with a walk-off homer in the 13th inning. (Facebook/Boston Red Sox)
Victoria-born pitcher helps propel Red Sox into Monday potential series-clincher

Lorraine Fracy, manager of business development and client services for the Royal Oak Burial Park, stands with a newly implemented statue in the Little Spirits Garden – one that is both raw and captures a mother’s love, she said. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Little Spirits Garden offers a space to remember lost pregnancies or infants in Saanich

Rob Galey gets Pirate’s Island ready for next week’s festivities at Galey Farms. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Halloween, fall traditions set to begin at Galey Farms in Saanich

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fireworks permit required in Greater Victoria