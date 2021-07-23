3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to Sooke

The Trevor Purdy Memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Journey Middle School in August. (Pixabay.com)

The Sooke Basketball Club is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

The Trevor Purdy Memorial tournament takes place on Aug. 7 at Journey Middle School.

“We’re back for the 20th year,” said tournament organizer Trevor Bligh. “We really wanted to host it last year, but COVID put the delay on it.”

This year Bligh expects 10 teams to register for the event.

The tournament got its start in 2000 and transitioned into the Trevor Purdy Memorial tournament in 2006. Trevor Purdy was a former Edward Milne Community School graduate who died in a car crash on West Coast Coast Road.

For the last 14 years, the tournament has funded a high school bursary in Purdy’s name. Other proceeds from the event are donated to the Sooke Basketball Club.

A unique spin on the traditional 5-on-5 game, 3-on-3 basketball games are played on a half-court with shortened shot and game clocks. FIBA 3-on-3 tournaments are hosted worldwide, and the sport will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

To register for the Trevor Purdy Memorial tournament, please email theblighs@gmail.com.



