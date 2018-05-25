Sidney’s new sand volleyball court is going in at Tulista Park, near the art gallery. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Ain’t that a beach?

Sidney is building a new sand volleyball court at Tulista Park

Have you notice the new, large hole in Sidney’s Tulista Park yet?

It’s located right behind the art gallery building and next to the children’s playground. When we saw the work happening, we contacted the Town of Sidney to find out what’s what.

Tim Tanton, Sidney’s Director of Engineering, Public Works and Parks tells us that it’s for the Town’s brand new beach volleyball court.

The new Tulista Park Sand Volleyball Court will be built to Volleyball Canada standards – dimensions, netting and even right down to the sand. Tanton said the court will be able to be used for competitive play and the area is being designed to allow for the addition of a second court in the future — if the first one is well-used.

Tanton added the work is expected to have the new beach volleyball court ready for use prior to the Canada Day long weekend.

The construction of the court was approved by the municipality earlier this year and is expected to cost $30,000.

