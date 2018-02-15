Tess Critchlow of Kelowna was the only Canadian to make it to the semifinal round in women’s snowboard cross

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Comox snowboarder Carle Brenneman’s first Olympic Games experience was a short one.

Brenneman just barely missed out on qualifying for the semifinals in women’s snowboard cross, finishing fourth in her quarter-final heat. The top three in each quarter-final moved on to the semis.

Brenneman finished less than half a second (0.40) behind Australian Belle Brockhoff for third.

Brenneman was 18th overall after qualifying.

Canada sent a team of four women to compete in snowboard cross, but by the time the semifinal heats were set, Tess Critchlow of Kelowna was the lone Canuck remaining. She bowed out in the semis, in the same fashion as Brenneman, finishing fourth.

Critchlow and Zoe Bergermann of North Vancouver competed in the same quarter-final heat and while Bergemann crossed the finish line in third place, she missed a gate on the course and was served with a DNF (did not finish).

Meryeta O’Dine, of Prince George, crashed in training and did not compete.

Michela Moioli of Italy won the gold medal, edging out 16-year-old Julia Pereira De Sousa of France. Defending Olympic champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won the bronze.

Critchlow placed ninth overall. Brenneman was 14th and Bergermann placed 23rd.

Stelly's girls hoops team battling at the Islands

Stelly's girls hoops team battling at the Islands

Stingers drop opener Thursday night, 43-36 to Cowichan

World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney

Event will make its Canadian and North America debut in October

Millionth Moose Hide pin awarded after Campaign march to B.C. legislature

Efforts aim to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women and children

James Bay seeks input on ‘Complete Streets’ transportation proposal

Victoria’s oldest neighbourhood has unique challenges for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers

Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

