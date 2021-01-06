A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)

Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the skill hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

The pandemic isn’t stopping Mount Cain from hosting its annual event, the prestigious “Cain Cup” competition on Saturday, Jan. 16.

“Are you an experienced racer looking for an adrenaline rush? Come join us,” stated Mount Cain’s Facebook page. “Never skied a race course before in your life? Don’t worry, you will have a blast. Skiers and boarders (16 years and older) of all skill levels are welcome to compete to be the fastest person going downhill.”

This year the skill hill is requesting competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups.

CLICK HERE for the registration link.

Mount Cain’s Facebook page noted that when you arrive on the hill, “make your way to the lodge to sign a waiver and get your pinnie. The race Director Matiss and his volunteers will be there from 8:00-9:30 in the morning to welcome you. We highly recommend grabbing a coffee and snack from Turks Tavern at the same time.”

The race officially begins at 10:00 a.m. on the top of the face. At lunch time, the race director will post the 10 fastest men and 10 fastest women who will then ski off on the Upper Ridge Run/ face course. The fastest man and woman will be crowned at the awards ceremony at 4:00 in the beer garden.

There is no fee to compete in this world renown race, “but we do ask competitors to consider making a donation to the Wolf Pack, our youth racing program,” stated the Facebook post, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. “Please wear a mask in lineups, indoors, and when you are not able to remain six feet apart. Please make sure you are physical distancing in the lineup for the lift and in the lineup for the race.”

Skiing and Snowboarding

