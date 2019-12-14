A historic broadcast will hit the airwaves this month when Sportsnet and APTN deliver the first-ever NHL game in Plains Cree. Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) tosses a puck to the fans after defeating the Detroit Red Wings during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

APTN to broadcast hockey games in Plains Cree starting with Jets at Blackhawks

The broadcast of Canucks verses Blue Jackets game in Plains Cree will coincide with ‘Rogers Hometown Hockey’

APTN and Rogers Sportsnet agreed a three-year deal on Friday to broadcast NHL games in Plains Cree.

The first of six games to be broadcast on APTN in the Indigenous language will be when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19. The next will be when the two teams meet again on Feb. 9 in Winnipeg.

APTN will also broadcast the Calgary Flames’ visit to Detroit on Feb. 23, the Vancouver Canucks’ trip to Columbus on March 1, Vancouver hosting the Jets on March 15, and the Edmonton Oilers welcoming Anaheim on March 29.

The deal guarantees a minimum of six games will be broadcast in Plains Cree per season.

APTN broadcasted the first nationally televised game in Plains Cree between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Play-by-play announcer Clarence Iron and host Earl Wood were joined by analyst John Chabot as the Hurricanes edged the Habs 2-1 on March 24.

“I think it’s the type of event that will help open doors in our relationship with Canada,” outgoing APTN CEO Jean La Rose told host Dennis Ward on the television show “Face to Face.”

“Some people wrote to us saying, ‘I just tuned it in because I just wanted to hear what it sounded like but the guy was so exciting I watched the whole game.’”

Iron and Wood will return in the booth for this season’s six games, while Jason Chamakese will co-host the studio show alongside Chabot.

Sportsnet will provide the broadcast production for the six games each season.

ALSO READ: NHL called in Cree helps revive, sustain Indigenous language: hockey analyst

“Last year we partnered with APTN to deliver the first ever NHL game in Plains Cree and saw first-hand the positive impact it had uniting hockey fans across the country,” said Rob Corte, vice-president, Sportsnet & NHL Productions. “We know that Canada’s Indigenous communities have a great passion for hockey and we are excited grow our partnership with APTN to deliver more games over the next three years.”

The March 1 broadcast of the Canucks against the Blue Jackets in Plains Cree will coincide with “Rogers Hometown Hockey” visiting Peguis First Nation, Man., where Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will host a live broadcast of the same game on Sportsnet.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Just Posted

Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Trans-Canada Highway affecting motorists Saturday

Traffick backed up at Helmcken overpass

Victoria resident catches, cleans pigeon feet to help fight stringfoot

Hair, string tangled around birds’ feet can cut off circulation to toes and whole feet

Cyclists rejoice as the Christmas Lights Parade returns

Family-friendly 10km ride visits big Christmas displays, Dec. 21

Victoria residents advocate for funding for neighbourhoods without community centres

North Park Neighbourhood Association hopes to see $75,000 to bolster nearby staff

Victoria resident faces discrimination from BC Transit since transitioning to a wheelchair

Daniel Sands says they are often not allowed on buses, even when there is room

VIDEO: These are the top toys this Christmas, B.C. toy experts say

Consider the play value of a game, staff at Toy Traders say

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Most Read