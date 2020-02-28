Canada and the United States have the largest teams competing in this year’s Pan Am Cross Country Cup at Bear Mountain in Langford. There are 24 team members for each country. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Athletes gear up for Pan Am XC Cup at Bear Mountain Saturday

This is the first time Canada is hosting the championships

Athletes from 12 different countries will take on a challenging Bear Mountain course Saturday for the Pan Am Cross Country Cup.

The annual race will feature 117 athletes from the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States. It is in conjunction with the NACAC Cross Country Championships.

Cross country teams will compete in four different races for males and females – two U20 and two senior races. The U20 men’s race will be over an 8 kilometre distance while the female race will be 6 kilometres. The senior men and women will run 10 kilometres.

The largest teams, with 24 athletes each, are Canada and the United States.

READ ALSO: Canada names 24 athletes to compete for 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup

Canada’s senior women’s team will be led by Genevieve Lalonde, Natasha Wodak and maria Bernard-Galea while John Gay, Connor Black and Jean-Simon Desgagnes will lead the senior men’s side. Lalonde is a two-time defending Canadian Cross Country champion and Wodak set a new 10 kilometre Pan American Games record in Peru last year. Gay and Black qualified for the 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup due to strong performances at the 2019 Cross Country Championships.

“We are very excited to be competing on home turf and in such a high performance sport environment like Greater Victoria,” said Hilary Stellingwerff, coach of the Pan Am Canadian team. “We have very strong teams in all the categories, with our top athletes racing and contending for medals, individually and as teams.”

READ ALSO: Vikes coach joining Team Canada at Pan Am Cross Country Cup

There will be 18 runners from Peru, 15 from Mexico, 12 from Brazil and Puerto Rico each, five from Trinidad and Tobago, four from the Bahamas, three from Colombia; two from Costa Rica, Guadeloupe and Panama each and one from El Salvador.

The Pan Am Cross Country Cup is held every second year and attracts teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. The last one was held in El Salvador. This is the first time Canada has hosted these championships, which will take place on the Bear Mountain Golf Course on Saturday.

In addition to the Pan Am XC Cup, a series of other races will be run on the same course like the Can Am Masters Challenge between Canada and the USA, the Pacific Northwest Youth Cup, the Nations Cup and a five kilometre community race that will kick off the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter with public memorial

Just Posted

Nominations for Victoria municipal byelection are in

Victoria will elect one councillor

City to lead discussion on John A. Macdonald Monday night

The fourth chapter of the city’s reconciliation dialogues was moved to a larger venue

Athletes gear up for Pan Am XC Cup at Bear Mountain Saturday

This is the first time Canada is hosting the championships

Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives

Airports and border services follow federal cues to minimize spread of coronavirus

Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Sentencing hearing for Daniel Creagh, charged with manslaughter, began Friday

VIDEO: The start of tourist season marks a slew of new coronavirus precautions, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 28

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Most Read