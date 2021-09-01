Aurelie Rivard, Greg Stewart win Paralympic gold medals for Canada

The gold was Rivard’s fourth medal of the Tokyo Games, and 10th medal of her Paralympic career

Aurelie Rivard captured her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion.

The 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won the S10 400-metre freestyle in four minutes 24.08 seconds, smashing her own world record by about five seconds.

The gold was Rivard’s fourth medal of the Tokyo Games, and 10th medal of her Paralympic career.

Greg Stewart won the men’s shot put on a double gold-medal day for Canada.

The 35-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., threw a Paralympic record of 16.75 metres in his Paralympic debut.

Brent Lakatos added his third silver medal in Tokyo in the men’s 100 metres.

The 41-year-old from Dorval, Que., who’d been the defending champion in the 100, also won silver in the 400 and 5,000 metres and now has 10 career Paralympic medals.

The Canadian Press

