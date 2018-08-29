B.C. indigenous youth athlete award nominations open

Nominations for the B.C. Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport are now open.

The awards honour outstanding indigenous athletes from across the province.

“These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of indigenous athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future,” said the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council in a press release.

Nominations are open to youth athletes under the age of 25 who are training and competing in performance sport. The athletes should display good leadership skills, be pursuing a higher education, and be a good role model in their community.

Eight athletes in each of the six regions will receive an award, and from the 48 athletes selected, 12 will be chosen for a provincial award in early 2019.

Regional ceremonies will be held in November, and the provincial award ceremony will be held at the Gathering Our Voices National Aboriginal Youth Conference in Port Alberni in March.

Nomination forms can be found online at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.com/forms/kimqrrm0rfeu65/. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 28.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter