B.C. lawn bowlers win gold at Canadian Youth Championships

The 2019 championships were hosted at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club

B.C. lawn bowlers won several gold medals at the 2019 Canadian Youth Championships, hosted at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club from Aug. 6 to 10. (Karissa Gall/News Staff)

U18 lawn bowlers from Sidney and Juan de Fuca kept Canadian Youth Championship gold medals in B.C. after competing at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club (LBC) over the weekend.

Luci Ewen won gold for the home club, which hosted the top bowlers from seven provinces in men’s and women’s U18 and U25 divisions from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10. The 15-year-old beat Alena Bergeron of Saskatchewan 18-11.

Sidney-based U18 bowler Trevor Birrell bested Langford’s Jonathan Mantell 18-11 to advance to another B.C. vs. Saskatchewan gold medal game, which he won against Lorrand Wong 18-3.

READ MORE: Lawn bowlers ready to roll into new season

Mantell, who bowls for Juan de Fuca LBC, still took home some hardware from the Foster-Lang Pairs. Along with Ben van Steijn of Ontario, he won the silver medal for the pairs play.

Emma Boyd of Vancouver, who played for Team Canada at the 2018 North American Challenge, was a strong contender for the women’s U25 gold medal despite it being her first year in the age bracket. She succeeded against defending champion Carah Webster of Juan de Fuca, who settled for silver.

In addition to winning the gold medal, Boyd won the opportunity to travel to Newcastle, England in December to compete at the World Youth Championships, along with men’s U25 winner Branden Campbell of Saskatchewan.

Sierra Trueman and Owen Twamley, both of the Sidney LBC, won the U25 bronze medals.

READ MORE: Indoor lawn bowling facilities receive extensive upgrade in Oak Bay

Juan de Fuca LBC president Davie Mathie said the championships were a “tremendous success.”

“The athletes loved the greens as they are the best in the country,” Mathie said.

The four greens are a legacy from the Commonwealth Games in 1994.

READ MORE: Saanich lawn bowler strikes gold at Canadian Under-25 Championships



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.