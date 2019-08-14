B.C. lawn bowlers won several gold medals at the 2019 Canadian Youth Championships, hosted at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club from Aug. 6 to 10. (Karissa Gall/News Staff)

B.C. lawn bowlers win gold at Canadian Youth Championships

The 2019 championships were hosted at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club

U18 lawn bowlers from Sidney and Juan de Fuca kept Canadian Youth Championship gold medals in B.C. after competing at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club (LBC) over the weekend.

Luci Ewen won gold for the home club, which hosted the top bowlers from seven provinces in men’s and women’s U18 and U25 divisions from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10. The 15-year-old beat Alena Bergeron of Saskatchewan 18-11.

Sidney-based U18 bowler Trevor Birrell bested Langford’s Jonathan Mantell 18-11 to advance to another B.C. vs. Saskatchewan gold medal game, which he won against Lorrand Wong 18-3.

READ MORE: Lawn bowlers ready to roll into new season

Mantell, who bowls for Juan de Fuca LBC, still took home some hardware from the Foster-Lang Pairs. Along with Ben van Steijn of Ontario, he won the silver medal for the pairs play.

Emma Boyd of Vancouver, who played for Team Canada at the 2018 North American Challenge, was a strong contender for the women’s U25 gold medal despite it being her first year in the age bracket. She succeeded against defending champion Carah Webster of Juan de Fuca, who settled for silver.

In addition to winning the gold medal, Boyd won the opportunity to travel to Newcastle, England in December to compete at the World Youth Championships, along with men’s U25 winner Branden Campbell of Saskatchewan.

Sierra Trueman and Owen Twamley, both of the Sidney LBC, won the U25 bronze medals.

READ MORE: Indoor lawn bowling facilities receive extensive upgrade in Oak Bay

Juan de Fuca LBC president Davie Mathie said the championships were a “tremendous success.”

“The athletes loved the greens as they are the best in the country,” Mathie said.

The four greens are a legacy from the Commonwealth Games in 1994.

READ MORE: Saanich lawn bowler strikes gold at Canadian Under-25 Championships


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arm wrestler overcomes injury to win national bronze

Just Posted

Man who tortured, killed Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

North Saanich cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

West Shore teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’

Abby Barker, 16, was set to attend Oak Bay High in the fall

GardenWorks’ time on Oak Bay Avenue winding down

With development proposal before the city, store looks for new location for 2020

Saanich council giggles through public-less public hearing

By the third item at Monday’s public hearing, council and staff were alone in chambers

VIDEO: City of Victoria finds high numbers of single-use items in initial stages of garbage analysis

Environmental scientists dig through local trash bins to see what people are throwing out

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read