JOVAN OLAFIOYE WAS HELD TO 12 GAMES IN HIS FIRST YEAR WITH THE ALOUETTES (PETER MCCABE/CFL.CA)

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

The B.C. Lions have signed six-time all-star Jovan Olafioye, the team announced Saturday.

The offensive lineman spent seven seasons with Lions before he was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Olafioye agreed to a three-year contract extension with Montreal through the 2019 campaign before reportedly parting ways with the club earlier Saturday.

“Jovan (Olafioye) is an experienced and talented offensive lineman who will further strengthen the right side of our line,” said Lions general manager Ed Hervey.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound Olafioye made the CFL all-star team from 2011 to 2016.

Olafioye, 30, tweeted Saturday night that he was “coming home!”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Just Posted

Sidney fundraiser helping kids fight diabetes

Nicola Politano organizing May 26 dance at the air cadet hall

‘ALR golf courses should return to farming,’ says ex-ALC chair Frank Leonard

Former mayor says Saanich could appeal Cedar Hill Golf Course application

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

Saanich taking heat over process surrounding Haro Woods

District delays decision on the future of cycling in popular Saanich park

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Watch: Saved from highway harm, ducklings waddle into Swan Lake

Saanich Pound rescue, release ducklings in cute video

175 evacuation orders lifted as floods recede in Grand Forks

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Most Read