B.C. track cyclists advance to gold medal round today at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell and Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster will compete in the gold medal round for the team pursuit in track cycling at 4:25 p.m. PST this afternoon at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
The team pursuit final will be streamed live at http://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1576412739518/ from the Videna Velodrome.
The Canadian team of Attwell and Coles-Lyster also features Miriam Brouwer of Ontario and Laurie Jussaume of Quebec. The foursome rode the 4,000-metre qualifying team pursuit on Thursday in a time of four minutes, 29.145 seconds, averaging a speed of 53.5 km per hour.
Anything close guarantees them the silver medal and they believe they will need a sub-4:28 to net gold.
Canada will face the U.S. team in the final. The U.S. posted a qualifying time of 4:28.186, averaging 53.69 km/ph.